Amritsar girls win gold at state squash championship

The Senior Study Sports Centre, Amritsar, has achieved a notable success in squash, with its U-17 girls’ team winning the gold medal at the 70th Punjab State Inter-District U-17 Girls’ Squash Tournament held at Public College, Samana, in Patiala district.

The Amritsar team, comprising Siya Mehra, Amayra Manchanda and Japneet Kaur, displayed skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the tournament before defeating a strong YPS Patiala team in the final.

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Amritsar finished at the top of the standings, followed by Patiala, which won silver, and Ludhiana with bronze.

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The victory comes amid growing interest in women’s squash in India, following Anahat Singh Dhaliwal’s silver medal at the Asian Games. The success of young players at school and district-level competitions highlights the importance of grassroots development in nurturing the next generation of talent.

The Amritsar team is coached by Dr Shravan Mehra and Amaninder Singh Walia, both national-level squash players, at the TSS Sports Centre.

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With the Punjab title, the girls have qualified to represent the state at the 70th National Squash Championship, scheduled to be held at Mayo Girls School, Ajmer, in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Amritsar’s boys also put up an impressive performance at the Punjab State Inter-District U-17 Boys’ Squash Tournament. Anindya Arya won the silver medal in the U-17 category, finishing second in Punjab, while Kiansh Mahajan secured bronze.

Both players have qualified to represent Punjab at the national-level competition scheduled to be held in Indore in December 2026. The boys’ team is also coached by Dr Shravan Mehra and Amaninder Singh Walia at the TSS Sports Centre.

The achievements underline the growing opportunities for young players in Amritsar to pursue competitive squash and demonstrate how sustained coaching and grassroots competitions can help develop athletes capable of representing Punjab and, eventually, India.