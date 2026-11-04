Amritsar: Glitter and fame came from pain, says Mrs Universe 2026 third runner-up

“Women expected to be competitors turn out to be each other’s cheerleaders,” believes Dr Sehar Om Parkash, who took her journey from the world of medicine

to the international beauty pageant stage.

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After winning the UMB Mrs India 2025 title, the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist represented India at Mrs Universe 2026, claiming the third runner-up

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title at the global event held in Sri Lanka.

But this was no ordinary ramp walk adventure. Imagine walking confidently in 6-inch heels while carrying an elaborate costume weighing a staggering 85 kg! That was one of the extraordinary challenges Dr Sehar took on, while showcasing India’s cultural heritage before an international audience. “It was a task to carry the costume as each detailing needed to be carried separately. The theme was Unity in Diversity and my dress was made from several Indian textiles, while the ensemble celebrated India’s temples, monuments, traditional dances and textile heritage. Inspired by the symbolism of a Devi, it was designed to showcase the strength, grace and diversity of Indian womanhood,” she shared. Designed by Delhi-based designer Siddhant Behra, the costume won her the title of Best National Costume at

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the competition.

A gold medallist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr Sehar is accustomed to precision, discipline and demanding professional responsibilities. Yet, the pageant brought an entirely different set of challenges — mastering the runway, carrying elaborate outfits, maintaining composure and preparation behind the scenes. There were rehearsals, costume trials, aching feet, skin abrasions, wounds and painful blisters. With seven demanding pageant rounds to navigate, the journey tested her patience and physical endurance as much as her confidence. But Dr Sehar was not ready to

let a few blisters steal

her spotlight!

“I always say that pageantry is like a sport, it tests your physical endurance and strength, while also pushing your mental and emotional well-being. You hardly get three-four hours of sleep everyday and are expected to wake up to be at your best self, smiling and wading through the day’s competitions,” she said.

For Dr Sehar, the crown is therefore much more than an accessory. “It celebrates the confidence to explore new horizons, the courage to step outside professional comfort zones and

the determination to represent one’s country with pride. I always dreamt of being recognised by my country’s name and when that happened, it was surreal,” she said.

After all, when the dream is big enough, even an 85-kg costume cannot weigh down a woman’s ambition.