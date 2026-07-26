Amritsar: GNDU students get scholarship

The Sikh Human Development Foundation, USA, and the Nishkam Sikh Welfare Council on Saturday distributed scholarship cheques to deserving students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) at a ceremony organised in the Syndicate Room of the university.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh and Gurbir Singh Brar, executive director, Sikh Human Development Foundation, USA, presented the scholarship cheques, sanctioned by the Sikh Human Development Foundation to support the higher education of meritorious students.

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Prof Karamjeet Singh said that such support not only helps students continue their education but also inspires them to strive for greater achievements in life.

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“Guru Nanak Dev University has always been committed to promoting student excellence and holistic development by providing deserving students with the necessary academic, financial and institutional support to pursue higher education and achieve their aspirations,” he said.

The scholarship recipients are Amit Sharma, Vishavpreet Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Komalpreet Kaur, Harmanbir Kaur, Komal, Sameet Kaur, Komalbir Kaur and Agampreet Singh from different departments of GNDU and constituent colleges.