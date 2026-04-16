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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Golden Temple staff finds bag with Rs 20 lakh, passports, returns it to UK family

Amritsar: Golden Temple staff finds bag with Rs 20 lakh, passports, returns it to UK family

During visit to Golden Temple, the family accidentally left their bag unattended; SGPC staff soon noticed the unattended bag and reported it to senior officials.

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:55 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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SGPC staff return a bag containing British pounds worth Rs 20 lakh along with passports to Sodhi Singh and his family, who had come from the UK to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
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Staff of the SGPC at the Golden Temple in Amritsar returned a bag containing British pounds worth Rs 20 lakh along with passports to a family visiting from the UK to offer prayers.

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The incident took place on Wednesday night when the family of Sodhi Singh, a resident of England, had come to the Darbar Sahib on a pilgrimage. During their visit, they accidentally left their bag unattended within the shrine premises.

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SGPC staff soon noticed the unattended bag and reported it to senior officials. The bag was safely secured and later returned to the family.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the bag was handed back to its rightful owners, and on Thursday, he honored the employees for their honesty and dedication.

Dhami added that thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit the holy shrine every day. SGPC staff remain committed to assisting them and take special care of any belongings left behind, ensuring they are returned to their owners, as has been done on several occasions in the past.

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