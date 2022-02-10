Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

Employees from various departments announced to boycott the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Employees unions, led by the Punjab and UT Employees and Pensioners’ Morcha and Democratic Teachers’ Front, will hold a flag march outside Manpreet Badal’s residence in Bathinda on February 11 and outside Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s house in Chamkaur Sahib on February 16.

The union leaders said the Congress has cheated the employees by making false promises and pretending to listen to their demands. Accusing the BJP for death of 700 farmers during the farmers agitation, the unions said that they will urge voters to choose between candidates of other political parties, except the BJP and the Congress.

The employees are miffed over the non-implementation of several poll promises, including regularization of over 36,000 contractual employees in the state, teaching and non-teaching staff under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan working since 2005 and suspension of promotions of headmasters and principals since 2018.

Other demands that never got heard were the suspension on recruitment of Class IV employees under the regular category since 1990, releasing benefits under the 6th and 7th Pay Commission.