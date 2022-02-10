Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Amritsar, February 9
Employees from various departments announced to boycott the BJP and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Employees unions, led by the Punjab and UT Employees and Pensioners’ Morcha and Democratic Teachers’ Front, will hold a flag march outside Manpreet Badal’s residence in Bathinda on February 11 and outside Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s house in Chamkaur Sahib on February 16.
The union leaders said the Congress has cheated the employees by making false promises and pretending to listen to their demands. Accusing the BJP for death of 700 farmers during the farmers agitation, the unions said that they will urge voters to choose between candidates of other political parties, except the BJP and the Congress.
The employees are miffed over the non-implementation of several poll promises, including regularization of over 36,000 contractual employees in the state, teaching and non-teaching staff under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan working since 2005 and suspension of promotions of headmasters and principals since 2018.
Other demands that never got heard were the suspension on recruitment of Class IV employees under the regular category since 1990, releasing benefits under the 6th and 7th Pay Commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...