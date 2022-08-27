Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly blackmailing a doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) for extortion. The police have launched further probe into the incident to identify the suspects.

Dr Rajiv Arora, posted at Swami Vivekanand De-addiction Centre at GMC, in his police complaint alleged that on August 19, he received a WhatsApp video call in which an unidentified nude woman wanted to talk to him. However, he immediately cut the call and blocked the number. He said he again received a video call from the woman, who claimed to have recorded an obscene video of him.

She threatened to circulate the video on the social media and sought Rs 20,000 cash for not doing it. He said he again cut the call and blocked the number.

He alleged that yesterday around 10.20 am, he received a call from a person who claimed to be a “press reporter” having a channel on social media.

He said he had his “obscene” video and demanded Rs 7,000 for not uploading the same. He also shared his bank account details besides giving his PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm number for transferring the amount. When he did not respond, he got repeated calls demanding cash for not uploading the video.

Harinder Singh, SHO of the Majitha road police station, said a case under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 and 34 of the IPC and Section 66-E and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

He said investigations were under on to identify the suspects.

