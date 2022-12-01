Amritsar: Government Medical College ready for Aadhaar-based biometric attendance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In line with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, the Government Medical College here is all set to initiate Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system for the faculty from Thursday. College officials said the NMC had instructed medical colleges to install biometric attendance systems before December 1. They stated that the attendance would be directly monitored by the NMC on real time basis. The college officials stated that the objective is to ensure that all faculty members and doctors reach their workplaces on time and leave only after their duty is over. The new system is expected to better the teaching and medical services at the institute.