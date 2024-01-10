Amritsar: Govt Girls’ Senior Secondary School

Amritsar: A team from Traffic Education Cell, comprising SI Daljit Singh, HC Salwant Singh and lady constable Lovepreet Kaur made students aware of the traffic rules at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind. They were motivated to use a helmet and against the jumping of red light, overloading, underage driving, and especially about stopping the use of China string. The students were told about the accidents caused by China strings and a pledge was taken that they will urge the residents of their neighbourhood to stop the use of Chinese strings. The school staff and the principal were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Bengaluru CEO was unhappy over court order permitting her husband to spend time with their son: Goa Police
Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth one by one, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...