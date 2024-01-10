Amritsar: Govt Girls’ Senior Secondary School

Amritsar: A team from Traffic Education Cell, comprising SI Daljit Singh, HC Salwant Singh and lady constable Lovepreet Kaur made students aware of the traffic rules at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind. They were motivated to use a helmet and against the jumping of red light, overloading, underage driving, and especially about stopping the use of China string. The students were told about the accidents caused by China strings and a pledge was taken that they will urge the residents of their neighbourhood to stop the use of Chinese strings. The school staff and the principal were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.