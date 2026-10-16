Amritsar: Govt is all talk, no action, say students

Protesting the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist, several student organisations, including the Sath Punjab and the Punjab Students Union, today called out the state government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Sath members staged a sit-in outside the GNDU. “The killing has exposed the chinks in the system. The government only talks and goes quiet when it’s time to act. Its “war on drugs” campaign seems more of a fight against anti-drug crusaders,” said Baljit Dharamkot, founder member of thePunjab Student Union.

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