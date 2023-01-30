Amritsar: Granthi attacked, one arrested

Amritsar: Jandiala police have booked two persons, identified as Bakka and Jatinder Singh of Amarkot in Jandiala, for allegedly thrashing a granthi, stealing his mobile phone and hurting religious sentiments. The complainant, Jagjit Singh, who is a granthi at Amarkot gurdwara, alleged that the duo stole his mobile phone and attacked him when he was going to complain in the police against the village sarpanch. He alleged the accused were drug addicts. The police have arrested Jatinder Singh while his accomplice Bakka is still absconding. A case under Sections 323, 341, 379, 506, 295 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two. TNS
One held under NDPS Act
Amritsar: Gharinda police have arrested Princepal Singh of Rangarh village on the charge of possessing 120-gm heroin. He was arrested at a naka when he tried to give a slip to the police party. He threw a polythene bag and during search the police confiscated 120-gm heroin from it. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him.
