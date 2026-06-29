Amritsar grievance cell set up for SIR in Tarn Taran

As per the instructions of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab and District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Rahul, a district-level grievance cell has been set up regarding the SIR-2026.

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Disclosing this information, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development)-cum-District Grievance Redressal Officer (SIR) Tarn Taran Sanjeev Sharma said that any eligible voter can submit a written application regarding their information and grievances through the email ID of the district-level grievance cell — [tarntaransirgrievance@gmail.com].

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