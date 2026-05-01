Amritsar Group of Colleges celebrates foundation day

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) here recently celebrated its foundation day with great zeal and fervour. The event witnessed a blend of cultural performances and recreational activities. Dance performances, singing renditions, a mimicry performance, Bhangra presentations, and games were held as part of the event. On the occasion, employees of the institution were felicitated.

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Addressing the gathering, managing director Rajneesh Arora and principal Gaurav Tejpal reflected on the journey of AGC, and highlighted the institution’s milestones.

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Arora said AGC, with its strong academic foundation and vision, continued to move forward with renewed energy and determination towards achieving greater milestones in the field of education. The celebration concluded with staff members expressing their gratitude and pride in being a part of the AGC family.