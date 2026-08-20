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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Group of Colleges felicitates 139 students for excelling in exams

Amritsar Group of Colleges felicitates 139 students for excelling in exams

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:37 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC), organised a felicitation ceremony to honour 139 students who emerged as top performers in the End-Semester Examinations held in May.

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The outstanding students, from various programmes and departments, were felicitated by the college Principal, Dr Gaurav Tejpal, who congratulated them on their dedication, perseverance and academic excellence.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Tejpal commended the students for setting high standards of academic achievement and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their future academic and professional pursuits.

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