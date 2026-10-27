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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Gunshots fired at gym hours after ‘extortion’ voice note; three booked

Amritsar: Gunshots fired at gym hours after ‘extortion’ voice note; three booked

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab shows the accused opening fire at a gym in Mehta, Amritsar.
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On Sunday night, a gym owner reportedly receives a voice note from a

foreign-based gangster demanding money.

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On Monday morning, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly open fire at his

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gym in Mehta.

Soon after, the police register a case against foreign-based gangster Karan Bath and two unidentified shooters.

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In his complaint to the police, Jagdeep Singh, owner of JD Red Gym, said on Sunday night, he received a voice message. The sender, who allegedly identified himself as Karan Bath, demanded money from him, he added.

On Monday around 5.11 am, two masked men riding a motorcycle fired gunshots before fleeing the spot. As the police recovered three empty cartridges from the scene, the subsequent firing is being investigated as a suspected extortion attempt.

The CCTV grab procured by the police shows two masked men arriving on a motorcycle and firing at the gym.

The Amritsar Rural police have registered a case against foreign-based gangster Karan Bath and two unidentified shooters under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, said SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal.

SSP Chahal said the police had gathered vital clues about the suspects and a technical investigation was underway to identify and arrest them. They were working on all angles, including extortion, he added.

Apart from the CCTV footage, efforts were on to establish the sequence of events, the SSP said.

In the past too, the police have taken several measures to check such incidents and also acted swiftly, the official said. Also, an eye is being kept on vehicles without number plates as those could be used by criminals to evade identification, the SSP said.

The incident has once again brought the focus back on how the foreign-based gangsters are running their extortion rackets using their foot soldiers to intimidate local residents and business owners.

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