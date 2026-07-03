Amritsar gym owner alleges extortion, death threats; FIR lodged

The police have finally registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly demanding extortion from a city-based trader and gym owner.

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The victim, Chandeep Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Avenue, had earlier alleged that despite submitting complaints regarding extortion demands and death threats, no concrete action had been taken by the authorities concerned, leaving his family to live under constant fear.

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A case under Sections 308 and 351 (2) of the BNS has been registered, the police said, while adding that further investigation was going on to identify and arrest the suspects.

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Chandeep said that he had been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and voice messages from unknown international numbers for the past two-and-a-half months. The callers allegedly claimed links with a notorious gangster network and initially demanded a large sum of money as extortion.

According to Singh, after he refused to pay and stopped responding to the suspicious calls, the threats intensified. He alleged that the callers threatened to kill him and his family members.

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The businessman further alleged that after the callers threatened to blow up his residence, the family had been living in constant fear and severe mental stress. He said the continuing threats had affected both his personal life and business activities.