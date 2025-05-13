DT
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar hooch tragedy reminds 2020 horror that claimed 121 lives in Majha region

Amritsar hooch tragedy reminds 2020 horror that claimed 121 lives in Majha region

Tarn Taran had borne the worst impact of the 2020 incident
Tribune News Service
Amritsar/Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:18 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Relatives grieve after the death of Karnail Singh (32), who was killed after consuming spurious liquor, in Marari Kalan village on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
The recent hooch tragedy in Majitha sub-division, which claimed the lives of 21 persons on Tuesday, has brought back grim memories of the 2020 liquor tragedy that left around 121 people dead and several others permanently blinded in three border districts in Punjab’s Majha region—Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala (Gurdaspur).

Tarn Taran was the worst affected. As many as 92 persons had died in the tragedy in Tarn Taran, while 14 victims were killed in Amritsar and Batala, respectively.

According to police, over 100 persons including a Ludhiana-based paint store owner was arrested in five FIRs registered on charges of murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder apart from the Excise Act in the three districts – three in Tarn Taran and one each in Amritsar and Batala. Around 77 accused were arrested in Tarn Taran, 13 and 14 in Amritsar and Batala, respectively. All the accused, including women, were released on bail.

In Tarn Taran and Amritsar, the cases were currently under trial in the respective local courts, while the suspects booked in Batala case were acquitted.

The sources revealed that most of the witnesses have not recorded their statements against the accused in the court.

Following the tragedy, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had constituted two special investigating teams headed by IG (Border Range) and DIG Ferozepur Range at that time. SIT headed by IG border range was tasked with holding probe into the cases registered at Amritsar and Batala while DIG Ferozepur range was asked to investigate into Tarn Taran incident.

The investigations into the incident disclosed that the denatured spirit, used for manufacturing the illicit liquor, was bought by Ludhiana-based paint store from Delhi for making paint. He sold its three drums containing 200-liters each to a Moga-based trader who had procured it on the pretext of manufacturing hand sanitizers. He, however, illegally sold it to the Tarn Taran based bootlegger who prepared illicit liquor by way of diluting and also supplied in areas of Amritsar and Batala. These were further sold to the consumers with packets after diluting with water. A Delhi based firm, who had supplied the methanol to Ludhiana trader, had also come under scanner.

