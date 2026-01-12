Amritsar hospital celebrates Lohri for newborn girls

With the objective of promoting a positive mindset towards the birth of a girl child and spreading awareness about their dignity and equal rights, SK Hospital here on Sunday organised a special programme titled, “Lohri for Girls”. The event was dedicated to celebrating the birth of newborn girls and conveying the message that the arrival of a daughter is a matter of pride and joy.

Parents of newborn girls born at the hospital were specially invited to the programme. In keeping with Lohri traditions, the families were presented with gifts and honoured as a gesture of encouragement and respect. The initiative aimed to strengthen the message of gender equality and to underline the importance of providing girls equal status, opportunities and rights in society.

Improvement Trust Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party in-charge for Amritsar North, Karamjit Singh Rintu, attended the programme as the chief guest. He congratulated the parents on the birth of their daughters and extended Lohri greetings to all present.

Addressing the gathering, Rintu said that respecting daughters and ensuring equal rights for them is a collective responsibility of society. “Girls today are excelling in every field, be it education, sports, administration, science or politics. Celebrating the birth of girls through festivals like Lohri reflects a positive and much needed change in social thinking,” he said.

He further stressed that both the government and society must work together to provide a safe, educated and empowering environment for girls so that they can become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

SK Hospital Director Rajwant Kaur, while speaking on the occasion, said that the hospital has been organising “Lohri for Girls” continuously for the past nine years to encourage a positive attitude towards daughters. She added that the hospital remains committed to supporting social initiatives that promote equality and social awareness.

Other speakers also highlighted that daughters are no less than boys and deserve equal education, respect and opportunities. The programme concluded with collective wishes for a bright, healthy and prosperous future for all newborn girls.