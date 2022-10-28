Amritsar hospital owner among 2 booked for negligence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

The Sultanwind police have booked a hospital owner among two persons after a woman and her newborn child died after alleged negligence of doctor. The case was registered following a probe.

Those booked were identified as Mandeep Singh, owner of the private hospital and Sukhwinder Kaur of Baba Budha Avenue. A case under Section 304-A, 336 of the IPC and Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act was registered. No arrest was made till now. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Gurpreet Singh, husband of the deceased. He alleged that due the negligence, his wife Madhu and is newborn child had died.