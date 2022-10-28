Amritsar hospital owner among 2 booked for negligence

Amritsar, October 27
The Sultanwind police have booked a hospital owner among two persons after a woman and her newborn child died after alleged negligence of doctor. The case was registered following a probe.
Those booked were identified as Mandeep Singh, owner of the private hospital and Sukhwinder Kaur of Baba Budha Avenue. A case under Section 304-A, 336 of the IPC and Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act was registered. No arrest was made till now. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Gurpreet Singh, husband of the deceased. He alleged that due the negligence, his wife Madhu and is newborn child had died.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
The New York Times says Musk, the world's richest man, close...
Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi
The company they were working for fired them from jobs but d...