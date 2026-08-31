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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Hotel owner, staff assaulted near Golden Temple

Amritsar: Hotel owner, staff assaulted near Golden Temple

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A group of youths allegedly assaulted the owner and employees of a hotel near the Golden Temple and vandalised the property after the staff stopped three of them from entering rooms occupied by women without producing identification documents on Sunday morning.

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According to information, some women had checked into rooms at a hotel. Around an hour later, three youths arrived at the hotel and sought permission to enter the rooms where the women were staying. Though the women reportedly agreed to their entry, hotel employees asked the youths to show their identity cards as per the hotel’s verification procedure.

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The youths allegedly objected to being asked for identification and started abusing the hotel staff. They eventually left the premises but returned about five minutes later with seven to eight associates.

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The group allegedly attacked the hotel employees at the reception area and damaged property before fleeing the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the hotel.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. Officials said the statement of hotel owner Rocky was being recorded and further action would be taken accordingly. They added that the CCTV footage was also being scanned.

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