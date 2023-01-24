Amritsar: Illegal hookah bar busted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police busted a hookah bar in the city and recovered four hookahs, besides flavours and illegal liquor from the spot. The police have arrested Raman Talwar, owner of Baba Bar Code and Restaurant, besides Hussainpura resident Amit Dhawan. ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got information that certain beer bars and restaurants in Ranjit Avenue area were serving hookah illegally. He said late Sunday night, when a police team raided the bar and restaurant, it was found that the owners did not have licence for serving liquor. tns

Two arrested with fake visa

Amritsar: Immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport nabbed a couple for allegedly possessing fake visa for United Kingdom. They were identified as Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Rajpreet Kaur, both of Batala. The police said further probe was on. tns

Three nabbed with heroin

Amritsar: The police have arrested three persons in separate incidents for allegedly possessing heroin. They were identified as Sonu Singh of Naraingarh, Chheharta, Deepu alias Paras of Kot Khalsa and Ranjit Singh of Mohkampura. The police recovered 22gm, 20gm and 6 gm of heroin from their possession respectively. tns

3 phones seized from inmates

Amritsar: Central jail authorities confiscated three mobile phones and a charger from the high-security jail complex on Sunday. They were found unclaimed during a surprise checking on the premises. A case has been registered in this connection. tns

UDID camp held at Mannawala CHC

Amritsar: The district Health and Family Welfare Department organised a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) camp for the disabled persons at Community Health Center, Mannawala, here on Sunday. Senior Medical Officer Sumit Singh said 125 disabled persons availed the benefits of the camp. He said for the purpose of issuing UDID cards, the beneficiaries were medically examined by a team of doctors.