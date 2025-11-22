Amritsar immersed in faith, Nagar Kirtan leaves for Anandpur Sahib

Dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, a Nagar Kirtan, in accordance with the Khalsa traditions, left for Anandpur Sahib from here on Friday.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the Guru Granth Sahib placed in a beautifully decorated palanquin during the Nagar Kirtan.

The Nagar Kirtan, organised by the Punjab Government with the support of Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale, gurdwara management committees and sangat, started from the Bhuri Wale dera after offering prayers.

On the occasion, Sant Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale, Baba Avtar Singh Sur Singh Wale, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur, SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Amanpreet Singh along with a large number of Nihang Singhs and religious organisations and sangat were present.

In his address, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the Nagar Kirtan on the way to Anandpur Sahib will halt at various locations, including Tarn Taran. He said under the leadership Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government is organising various events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary with utmost devotion and respect.

He said the ninth Sikh Guru fought for human rights and protected ancient religion of India by sacrificing his life. Guru Tegh Bahadur’ thoughts and his sacrifice always give the message of unity.

He said the Punjab Government is organising large-scale events on the land of Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25. Large-scale events are being organised at Anandpur Sahib in which saints, Chief Ministers of various states and high-profile personalities will attend the events and to pay homage. He added that a special session of the Vidhan Sabha will also be held on November 24. He appealed to all the devotees to reach Anandpur Sahib along with their families.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the government is organising various events on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary, through which the message of the resolve of Guru Sahib’s martyrdom is being conveyed to the world. He said it was because of the sacrifice made by the ninth Guru that people are enjoying the warmth of freedom today.