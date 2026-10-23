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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Improvement Trust floats Ranjit Avenue work tender for 3rd time

Amritsar Improvement Trust floats Ranjit Avenue work tender for 3rd time

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Improvement Trust has floated tenders worth Rs 52.81 crore for a set of projects whose earlier tendering process was cancelled following allegations of irregularities.

The projects, mainly to be taken up at Ranjit Avenue, have now been divided into four lots, with the estimated cost of some works also reduced.

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The projects aim to improve parking facilities at 17 market complexes in Ranjit Avenue, lay stormwater drainage lines across an 8-km stretch and install 22 rainwater harvesting chambers.

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Nine officials had earlier been suspended over alleged irregularities in the tendering process. This is for the third time that tenders have been floated for the projects.

The works are expected to address long-standing waterlogging problems in parking areas during the monsoon and ease traffic congestion caused by haphazard parking.

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The rainwater harvesting chambers will help channel rainwater into the ground, supporting groundwater recharge, while the stormwater drainage network is expected to reduce complaints of water accumulation and sewer blockages during heavy rainfall.

The proposed drainage works will cover parking areas at Ranjit Avenue’s District Shopping Centre and Block C, two parking lots at the 97-acre scheme (New Amritsar), and the parking lot behind the consumer courts.

Besides drainage and parking improvements, the trust plans to undertake beautification, plantation and electrical works at District Shopping Centre and Block C, and the 97-acre scheme.

The rainwater harvesting chambers will be connected to the parking areas to facilitate the collection and absorption of rainwater. The initiative is intended to prevent rainwater from accumulating in parking lots and reduce pressure on the existing drainage system.

The trust has set a target of completing the works within four to six months after the tendering process is finalised and the projects are awarded.

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