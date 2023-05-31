Amritsar Improvement Trust removes encroachments at Nehru Shopping Complex

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The removal of all boards, sitting arrangements, and canopies outside the tea booths at Nehru Shopping Complex by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) has left tea vendors concerned about their future. The AIT’s action mainly targeted the famous Heera Paneer wala, while major violators in the same market were exempted from the action. A large board advertising an upcoming bakery was allowed to remain, despite the bakery owner constructing an illegal platform outside of their shop.

The biased action of the AIT irked the tea booth workers who are on the verge to loss their employment.

“The parking outside Novelty Mall is legal but if someone parks his vehicle outside our tea booths, the traffic police issues challans if someone parks their vehicle outside their tea booths, while major food restaurants, bakeries, and sweet shops on Lawrence Road have encroached on government land without consequence. The AIT’s selective enforcement seems to favour the interests of elite restaurants over small tea,” said a worker at a tea booth.

The AIT officials have asked to remove the canopies outside the tea booths and vacate the verandas too. The tea sellers are now worried that how they will work inside small booths. “The government has decided to make us unemployed in interest of major food restaurants around our booths,” said another worker.