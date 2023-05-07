Amritsar: Intellectual Property Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Post Graduate Department of Economics in collaboration with institution’s innovation council celebrated World Intellectual Property Rights Day in DAV College by organising a slogan writing competition. College Principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta shared that World Intellectual Property Day was celebrated to raise awareness about intellectual properties and how copyright, trademark, patents, etc. protect them. This year, the theme of World Intellectual Property is “Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity”. Vice-Principal and IIC vice-president Dr Daisy Sharma told that we could develop more and better technologies that work for everyone, establish more thriving woman-led businesses support, economic recovery and build back better. HOD economics Prof Anita Sekhri said, “Women everywhere are driving scientific breakthroughs, setting new creative trends, building businesses and transforming our world. So, we need to encourage more women to use the IP system to protect and add value to their work.” In this event 30 students from various classes participated with their entries.

Rabindranath Tagore remembered

To mark the birth anniversary of nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, a special assembly was organised by the students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road. He was an author, poet, dramatist, philosopher, artist and painter, who has contributed immensely to the nation. The students paid rich tribute to the prolific writer and thinker. They read out excerpts from his life, recited poems written by him and sang an iconic say ‘Ekla Chalo Re’. They also read some of his famous inspirational quotes. Pallavi Sethi, Principal, paid tribute to Gurudev and advised the students to imbibe the values of this great personality and follow the path shown by him for a meaningful life.

Bhatia is new member of CKD

Arvinderpal Singh Bhatia was appointed as new member in- charge of CKD Institute of Management and Technology by the Chief Khalsa Diwan Management. Arvinderpal Singh Bhatia was welcomed by college principal Rajiv Mahajan and staff members. The newly appointed member expressed his gratitude to the Chief Khalsa Diwan Management for entrusting him with this service and assured him to perform this service wholeheartedly. On the occasion, honorary secretary Savinder Singh Kathunangal, vice-president Jagjit Singh, honorary joint secretary Sukhjinder Singh Prince, Dr Tarvinder Singh Chahal and director operation Dr APS Chawla were among prominent present.