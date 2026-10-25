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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar International Airport decked up with flowers, lights ahead of Guru Ramdas Parkash Purab

Amritsar International Airport decked up with flowers, lights ahead of Guru Ramdas Parkash Purab

The festival holds special significance for Amritsar, which was founded by Guru Ramdas

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:28 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The floral arrangements featured 25 to 30 varieties of Indian and international flowers, including anthuriums, African flowers, marigolds and daisies. Tribune photo
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Amritsar is being decked up with flowers and decorative lights to mark the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas, the city's founder, with celebrations extending beyond the Golden Temple complex to key public buildings and transport hubs.

The Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, railway station and bus stand are being decorated with flowers by a team of around 100 volunteers associated with the Nishkam jatha, which provides voluntary service for carrying the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib from Akal Takht Sahib to the Golden Temple daily.

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Swindarpal Singh, who has been associated with the palanquin service for years, is leading the floral decoration work.

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Speaking at the airport, Swindar Pal Singh said the floral arrangements featured 25 to 30 varieties of Indian and international flowers, including anthuriums, African flowers, marigolds and daisies.

At the airport, the decorations cover the arrival and departure areas, gates, immigration counters and other prominent spaces. Painting of Guru Ram Das and model of the Golden Temple have also been incorporated into the floral displays.

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He said the aim was to welcome visitors to the holy city with the fragrance of flowers and a sense of devotion on the occasion.

The festival holds special significance for Amritsar, which was founded by Guru Ramdas. The annual celebrations draw devotees from across the country and abroad to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

The team has been decorating important buildings in the Golden Temple complex, including Maji Sahib Diwan Hall. The decoration, using flowers and lights for the annual occasion, is being done at the main Golden Temple building, Akal Takht Sahib and the parikrama.

The decorations also extend to important squares and markets across the city, reflecting the festival's significance for Amritsar.

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