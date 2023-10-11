 Amritsar: International Girl Child Day : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Amritsar: International Girl Child Day
Campus notes

Amritsar: International Girl Child Day

Amritsar: International Girl Child Day

Participants of the event with officials. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College celebrated International Girl Child Day. The event was sponsored by the Assistant Director, Youth Services, Red Ribbon Club Amritsar. The girl students of the college performed a ‘Punjabi Natak’ based on Gender Discrimination & AIDS The play raised the issue of discrimination between boys and girls within the family. It also made the audience aware of the problem of HIV AIDS, which is aggravated by the orthodox outlook of people towards this disease. A few poetic recitations concerning the pathos of a girl child followed it. Principal Dr. Amardeep Gupta insisted on making youth aware of the gender discrimination women face at various places in society.

Accenture placement drive at GNDU

Department of Placement & Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organized a campus placement drive by one of the biggest multinational IT Company Accenture. 33 students from B.Tech and MCA Batch 2024 of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar have been offered job by this company. Accenture conducted online test, technical and HR interviews of final year students of B.Tech. - Computer Science, B.Tech. Computer Engg, B.Tech Electronics, B.Tech. Computer Engg, and MCA students. Accenture offered selected students a salary package of 6.50- 4.50 LPA for Advanced ASE profile.

Tree plantation drive at KCW

NSS wing of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, Principal, Dr. Surinder Kaur said the event envisions the planting of the saplings and replenishment of Mother Earth in context of Indian Government’s ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and World Environment Health Day celebration. NSS volunteers and faculty participated in this drive with great fervour and zeal. They took an oath to plant more and more trees in future and to maintain green surroundings. Principal emphasized on planting at least one tree per year as it will help to combat the problem of global warming.

District level table tennis tourney

Spring Dale Senior School’s table tennis team was awarded with gold medals for their performance during the ongoing district level table tennis tournaments. The school teams were adjudged overall winners in the under-14 boys, under-14 girls, under-17 boys and under-17 girls’ categories. The teams won gold medals in their respective categories. “Meanwhile during the district level table tennis championship of the ongoing Khedan watan Punjab Diyan tournament too, the school team brought home 1 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals,” shared Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society.

SBJSKC creates traffic awareness

During the ongoing 10 day NCC training camp at Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh Khalsa College Satlani Sahib, under the guidance of ASI Inder Mohan Singh, in charge of Amritsar Rural Traffic Education Cell, public was made aware of the traffic rules. Addressing the NCC cadets, ASI Inder Mohan Singh said that a traffic education cell was established, which goes to various schools and colleges to make the students aware of the traffic rules.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

2
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

5
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

6
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

8
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

9
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

10
India

18-year-old UP girl arrested for beheading her 2 minor sisters

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Farmer killed over paddy crop damage

Two drug peddlers fire at police team, arrested at checkpoint

Ward watch: Potholed roads, contaminated water supply bane of residents

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Assailants attack scrap dealer, aides; 3 injured

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

City resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi