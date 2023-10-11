Amritsar: International Girl Child Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College celebrated International Girl Child Day. The event was sponsored by the Assistant Director, Youth Services, Red Ribbon Club Amritsar. The girl students of the college performed a ‘Punjabi Natak’ based on Gender Discrimination & AIDS The play raised the issue of discrimination between boys and girls within the family. It also made the audience aware of the problem of HIV AIDS, which is aggravated by the orthodox outlook of people towards this disease. A few poetic recitations concerning the pathos of a girl child followed it. Principal Dr. Amardeep Gupta insisted on making youth aware of the gender discrimination women face at various places in society.

Accenture placement drive at GNDU

Department of Placement & Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organized a campus placement drive by one of the biggest multinational IT Company Accenture. 33 students from B.Tech and MCA Batch 2024 of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar have been offered job by this company. Accenture conducted online test, technical and HR interviews of final year students of B.Tech. - Computer Science, B.Tech. Computer Engg, B.Tech Electronics, B.Tech. Computer Engg, and MCA students. Accenture offered selected students a salary package of 6.50- 4.50 LPA for Advanced ASE profile.

Tree plantation drive at KCW

NSS wing of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, Principal, Dr. Surinder Kaur said the event envisions the planting of the saplings and replenishment of Mother Earth in context of Indian Government’s ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and World Environment Health Day celebration. NSS volunteers and faculty participated in this drive with great fervour and zeal. They took an oath to plant more and more trees in future and to maintain green surroundings. Principal emphasized on planting at least one tree per year as it will help to combat the problem of global warming.

District level table tennis tourney

Spring Dale Senior School’s table tennis team was awarded with gold medals for their performance during the ongoing district level table tennis tournaments. The school teams were adjudged overall winners in the under-14 boys, under-14 girls, under-17 boys and under-17 girls’ categories. The teams won gold medals in their respective categories. “Meanwhile during the district level table tennis championship of the ongoing Khedan watan Punjab Diyan tournament too, the school team brought home 1 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals,” shared Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society.

SBJSKC creates traffic awareness

During the ongoing 10 day NCC training camp at Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh Khalsa College Satlani Sahib, under the guidance of ASI Inder Mohan Singh, in charge of Amritsar Rural Traffic Education Cell, public was made aware of the traffic rules. Addressing the NCC cadets, ASI Inder Mohan Singh said that a traffic education cell was established, which goes to various schools and colleges to make the students aware of the traffic rules.