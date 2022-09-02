Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 1

The Amritsar rural police today nabbed an interstate drug peddler along with his accomplice and seized 2-kg heroin and drug money to the tune of Rs 4.93 lakh from their possession.

The consignment was a part of the 126-kg heroin which was seized by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the Gujarat police from a fisherman at the Dwarka seaport in March this year. The duo has been identified as Gurjant Singh and Ranjit Singh Rana, both residents of Patti subdivision in Tarn Taran.

“Interestingly, their name did not figure in investigations of the Gujarat ATS. It is our intelligence-led operation, which resulted in the seizure and arrest of interstate drug trafficker Gurjant Singh,” said Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of Police (D), Amritsar rural police.

Earlier, the state special operation cell had arrested another interstate drug smuggler Rajbir Singh of the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar in Tarn Taran. He was living discreetly in a rented accommodation in the Chheharta area. It recovered 128-gm heroin and Rs 9.6 lakh from his possession. The ATS had nabbed his mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur and another accomplice Prabhjit Singh of Patti in the case.

They had gone to Jamnagar in Gujarat on separate vehicles to procure the consignment. The cell had registered a separate case on July 28 in this regard.

Amritsar rural SSP Swapan Sharma said 126-kg heroin was smuggled through the Dwarka seaport by a Pakistani drug smuggler Sikander of Lahore. A Gujarat fisherman identified as Ameen had received the consignment.

He said a fresh case under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigations were on.

3 more held with drugs

In another case, the Beas police have arrested Gurpinder Singh and his brother Gurtejpal Singh of Khanpur village and recovered 262 gm and 263 gm of heroin from their possession, respectively. Another person, Gurcharan Singh Gora of the same village, was held with 80-gm heroin. Yaadwinder Singh, SHO of the Beas police station, said during preliminary interrogation it was found that they used to procure drugs from Sharanjit Singh of Ghuman village. He was not present at his home when the police teams went there. The three arrested had previous record of drug trafficking, while Sharanjit’s record is being looked into.

