Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

A jail inmate died under mysterious circumstances at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Wednesday. His family members alleged that he had received injuries after the jail staff thrashed him following a quarrel inside the jail on February 17.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh, who received serious injuries. He named two jail officials, who allegedly tortured him in jail, in a video clip recorded in the hospital.

In his statement before death, Davinder Singh said he had some argument with another inmate in the jail. He said two senior officials along with other staff members came and tortured him. The jail officials broke his leg and injured his head, he said. Davinder Singh had been facing a case under the NDPS Act and was lodged in jail.

On Wednesday, the family members demonstrated against the jail staff and authorities.

Davinder’s brother Satnam Singh said he had serious injuries on head. “Two police officers in jail had personal enmity with Davinder. They tortured him without any reason. He named the officials on record in a video. The police should register criminal case against the jail staff, who tortured him. We will stage demonstration and sit on dharna,” he said.

Initially, the jail staff admitted him to the Civil Hospital but due to his injuries he was shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Manjit Singh, jail warden, Central Jail, Amritsar, said: “We took him to the hospital as a routine patient. I am not aware about the details of his involvement in clash and injuries. The post-mortem is being conducted and the body will be handed over to the family members.”

“The deceased has small children and he was the sole bread earner in the family. Those responsible for his death should be punished. We will not cremate the body until the police registers a case against the accused,” Satnam said.