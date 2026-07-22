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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar judoka pockets gold in Asian meet

Amritsar judoka pockets gold in Asian meet

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Harsh Sharma credited his coach with his achievement. photo: Vishal Kumar
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Budding judo player Harsh Sharma, 19, has brought laurels to the city by clinching a bronze medal in the Junior Asian Judo Championship held in Jordan last week.

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He pocketed the medal during his maiden international appearance after defeating his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Palestine.

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Harsh, at present, is undergoing training at the prestigious Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bengaluru. Before following in his father Pawan Kumar’s footsteps in 2022, Harsh was into wrestling and also participated in a national wrestling championship.

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Employed with the Punjab Police, Inspector Pawan Kumar, is a veteran judo player who played in over 12 international tournaments.

Harsh credited Karamjit Singh with his achievement. He said four years of hard work and eight hours of daily practice under his watchful eyes paid off. Karamjit is a seasoned coach with 30 years of experience. Four of his players have earned laurels internationally for the country.

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