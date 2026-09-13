Amritsar: Kabaddi player Bachittar Singh Dhillon dies

Former captain of the Indian kabaddi team, Bachittar Singh Dhillon (45), a resident of Sheron village, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Dhillon, who led the Indian kabaddi team in 2008-09, had represented the country in kabaddi events held in several countries. He was currently residing in his native Sheron village.

According to family members, he complained of chest pain and his condition suddenly deteriorated. He died shortly afterwards. His cremation was held at the village crematorium on Thursday.

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