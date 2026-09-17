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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Khalsa Club clinch U-21 football title

Amritsar: Khalsa Club clinch U-21 football title

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Amritsar, Updated At : 11:18 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Khalsa Club Amritsar secured first position in the Under-21 boys’ football competition after defeating Youngstar Football Club in the block-level games being held as part of Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-2026.

Both teams represented the Municipal Corporation block and played the match at Khalsa Collegiate Senior Secondary School.

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In the Under-21 boys’ volleyball competition, Khalsa Coaching Centre School secured first position, while Coaching Centre School of Eminence finished second.

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In Majitha block, Sohian Kalan secured first position and Pandher Kalan finished second in the Under-21 boys’ kabaddi circle-style competition. Government Senior Secondary School, Kathunangal, secured first position, while Pandher Kalan finished second in the Under-21 boys’ kho-kho competition.

In Jandiala Guru block, SOE Jandiala Guru secured first position in the Under-21 boys’ football competition, while Bhagat Puran Singh Jandiala won the Under-21 boys’ volleyball competition.

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