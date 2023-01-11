Amritsar: Khalsa College boxers shine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Six boxers of Khalsa College have brought laurels to the district by winning nine medals in the Senior National Boxing Championship held in Hisar. Apart from being awarded the gold medal in 86kg, Karthik also got the best boxer award. Principal Mehal Singh, registrar Davinder Singh, Head of Department of Physical Education Daljit Singh, Head of Sports Rankeerat Singh and boxing coach accorded a warm welcome to the players. Meanwhile, principal Mehal Singh congratulated the team for the victory and said apart from Karthik, Rajpinder Singh won silver medal in 84 kg and Vijay Kumar in 60 kg, Jashnpreet Singh in 71 kg, Tinderpal Singh in 75 kg and Amarjeet in 75 kg. Sharma has brought laurels to the college by getting bronze in 51kg. This is the first time that six players from the same centre have received medals from the senior nationals. To encourage the players, Rs 10,000 were given by the college to each player.

Training camp organised at college

Khalsa Global Reach Skill Development Centre of Khalsa College organised the fourth edition of free vocation training camp in cutting, tailoring and food processing for needy women and girls. Principal Mehal Singh, said needy women were given necessary training in cutting, sewing, making chutney, marmalade, pickle etc in this camp. The skill development center has been running lifelong training programmes for the backward students for the last few years, in which girls from middle class families, widows, divorced women are given free education of sewing-embroidery, cooking, making food-preservation (pickle, marmalade, marmalade, chutney) etc. Girls are trained to become self-reliant. A programme was organised at the Kaushal Vikas Kendra, in which 30 participating students were honoured by principal Mehal Singh by giving them certificates on completion of the course.

CKD coming up with new school

CKD held a meeting of managers and experts to discuss construction of new school being built in Batala. A detailed discussion was held regarding the technical facilities, financial and administrative arrangements required for the construction. Addressing the gathering, president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said so far 50 schools were being successfully run under the Chief Khalsa Diwan and another one will be built in Batala. During the meeting, it was decided that the new school would be equipped with modern facilities like math lab, science labs, computer labs, English learning and speaking labs, art rooms, hi-tech library, smart class rooms, auditorium, seminar hall, open play ground and ther facilities.

