Amritsar: Lab attendant dies by suicide, case against senior assistant

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A 50-year-old lab attendant, Tarsem Singh at Sri Guru Arjan Dev (SGAD) Government College, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after consuming a poisonous substance. Prior to taking his life, Tarsem Singh recorded and circulated a 4-minute 32-second video detailing how senior assistant Jagtar Singh allegedly harassed him over bribery and a transfer.
Following his death, family members prompted by statements from his sister Nirmala regarding the ongoing abuse staged a protest with the body outside the college gates to demand immediate accountability. The local city police registered a formal case against Jagtar Singh based on the family’s statements and the evidence in the viral video and the body was subsequently cremated on Sachkhand Road.
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