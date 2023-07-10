Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 9

Amritsar witnessed heavy rain today, again highlighting the perennial problem of waterlogging in several parts of the city. In the absence of separate stormwater drains, the rainwater accumulated for several hours in most areas of the city.

Motor-operated drainage is the solution Motor-operated drainage is the only solution to drain rainwater from the city areas. If water disposal pumps work, rainwater can be drained out in one or two hours. In case these are non-functional, water accumulates on city roads. This time, the situation is far better than in the past. MC official, Amritsar

It has always been a major challenge for the Municipal Corporation (MC) to drain rainwater from the old city areas. Sometimes it takes hours to drain rainwater from the Heritage Street and the areas near the Golden Temple.

The holy city, which is 446-year-old, has a natural slope towards the Golden Temple. The MC has spent crores of rupees to address the waterlogging issue in the walled city in the past. Some city areas witnessed a change this year. However, the localities on the outskirts of the city, especially Chheharta and Verka, face the waterlogging issue.

Not only city roads, the planned corridor of the Bus Rapid and Transit System (BRTS) too witnesses waterlogging despite the 32-km stretch having a stormwater drainage system.

According to information, borewells installed alongside the BRTS lane are not functioning properly. No government agency has desilted stormwater drains alongside the bus corridor in the past.

Several parts of the city, including Alpha Mall, Toyota showroom bypass road, Putligarh, Husainpura, Hall Gate and Rambagh are the waterlogging hotspots as rainwater accumulates here.

“Motor-operated drainage is the only solution to drain rainwater from the city areas,” said an MC official. “If water disposal pumps work, rainwater can be drained out in one or two hours. In case these are non-functional, water accumulates on city roads. This time, the situation is far better than the past. The timely cleaning of chambers and desilting of sewer lines has addressed the waterlogging issue,”the civic body official said.