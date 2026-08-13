Amritsar lad wins music reality show

Shabad Arora, a young singer from Amritsar, won the prestigious “Voice of Punjab Master Champs—2026”, a music reality show aired on PTC Punjabi.

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After being selected among thousands of participants and securing a place in the top 20, Shabad successfully cleared several challenging rounds, making it it to the top 3, and ultimately emerging as the winner of the show. As part of the achievement, he will also get an opportunity to be launched in a music video under the guidance of the show’s renowned judges and Punjabi music artists.

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Shabad Arora, a student of Sri Guru HarKrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, has been learning music since the age of three. Along with participating in the Doordarshan reality show, he has showcased his talent on several prestigious platforms, including Punjab Naatshala, Virsa Vihar and the Indian Academy of Fine Arts.

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He has also earned recognition across Punjab for his talent in devotional music and Shabad Kirtan, establishing a distinct identity for himself. In recognition of his exceptional talent, Shabad was recently honoured by the Chief Khalsa Diwan during a “Kirtan Darbar”.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, president, Chief Khalsa Diwan, along with the office-bearers, congratulated Shabad Arora on his remarkable achievement and appreciated his hard work, dedication and commitment to music. They said that the Chief Khalsa Diwan continuously encouraged students to participate in music, sports, art, culture and other co-curricular activities to help them develop their multifaceted talents.

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For the first time, the show brought together contestants from two different age categories. The champs category featured young singers between 8 and 14 years, while the masters category included talented singers aged 18 and 32. The format created a special platform where singers from different generations could showcase their talent and win the hearts of audiences.