Amritsar: Late artiste Dr Gurcharan Sodhi's book released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

Actor and playwright late Dr Gurcharan Singh Sodhi’s first book ‘Sacho-Sach’ was released by Shiromani natak-kar Kewal Dhaliwal.

Nanak Singh Sodhi, son of late Dr Sodhi, was also present at the ceremony as he shared his father’s memory through his songs during a function held at Kartar Singh Duggal Auditorium.

Daughter of late Gurmeet Bawa, Glory Bawa, also paid a tribute to Dr Gurcharan Singh Sodhi through her songs. Shiromani Natakkar Kewal Dhaliwal paid homage to the late actor and shared some sweet memories related to him. Prominent personalities present included Ajaib Singh Hundal, Virsa Vihar secretary Ramesh Yadav, singer Harinder Sohal, Daljit Singh Bedi, Diljit Sona, Sudesh Winkle, Ajit Singh Nabipuri, Harish Singh Chaudhary, Jasbir Changiada, Satnam Singh Moodhal and others.

The forum was moderated by Jasbir Singh Jhabal of Punjabi Sabhyachar Sath. The function was also attended and remembered by the members of the Sodhi family and friends.