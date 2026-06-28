Amritsar: Law and order situation in Punjab worrisome, says Congress leader

A meeting was held by the Congress at Palasaur village on Saturday in which District Congress Committee president Rajbir Singh Bhullar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during the past four and a half years, had disappointed people instead of fulfilling the promises made to them.

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He said the law and order situation in the state remained worrisome. He alleged that traders and businessmen were receiving extortion threats and the common man was feeling insecure due to the incidents of firing. He claimed that people were now looking at the Congress party as a strong and reliable option.

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