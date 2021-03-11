Lawyer, British NRI clash: Scribes meet top cop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Three days after a bloody clash took place at a senior lawyer’s office at Nehru Shopping Complex, a delegation of journalists on Monday met Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, while protesting the inclusion of a woman journalist’s name in the FIR.

The Police Commissioner assured them of scrutinising the instance and deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabjot Singh Virk for the same.

Mamta Devgan, the aggrieved journalist, maintained that she had approached lawyer Sandeep Gorsi to get his version on the altercation that turned ugly with an England-based NRI family over a matrimonial dispute.

The clash occurred at Sandeep Gorsi’s office located at Nehru Shopping Complex leaving Gorsi and British NRI Satish Mehta injured. Mehta received head injury in the clash.

A day after, the Civil Lines police have booked Satish Mehta and his family members besides the woman journalist under murder bid, snatching and theft besides other serious offences.

Lawrence Road police authorities said the opposite party failed to record their statement as they absconded after registering the FIR.

“The matter will be examined on merit,” the Police Commissioner said, adding that appropriate action would be taken after a thorough probe.

The Amritsar Press Club Association has strongly opposed registration of criminal case against the woman journalist. Representatives of various media organisations also supported and met the Police Commissioner on Monday.