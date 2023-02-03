Amritsar: Lawyer seeks FIR against Amritpal

Amritsar: Congress leader and local lawyer Vaneet Mahajan has submitted a complaint to Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh against Waris Punjab De president Amritpal Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He also attached a video with his complaint in which he alleged that Amritpal Singh allegedly made objectionable remarks about Goddess Durga. He sought the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of a community. TNS
Woman dies in road mishap
Amritsar: A woman, identified as Jyoti (37), a resident of Kirpal Colony, lost her life when a rashly driven car hit her on the Verka bypass road here on Wednesday. She along with Prem Lata, the complainant, worked at a dry fruit factory at Manjo Pandori Lubhana village on the Verka-Majitha bypass on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road. When she tried to cross the road, a car hit her. She was injured in the accident and taken to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital at Vallah where she succumbed to her injuries. The car occupant sped away from the spot. A case has been registered. TNS
Woman among 5 held with heroin
Amritsar: The Punjab Police have arrested five persons, including a woman, for possessing heroin in separate instances here on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kulwant Singh, Sonia, Rajbir Singh, Karan Singh, alias Pendu, and Rakesh Kumar. While Kulwant and Sonia were nabbed with 16-gm heroin, the Amritsar rural police seized 10-gm heroin from Rajbir. Karan and Rakesh were held by city police with 10-gm heroin. TNS
Two mobiles seized from jail
Amritsar: The Central Jail authorities seized two phones on Wednesday. One mobile phone was found abandoned while another was seized from Ranjit Singh, an inmate.
