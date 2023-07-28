Amritsar lawyers protest 'forcible' possession of office by I-T Dept

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 27

Members of the Income Tax Practitioners Association along with lawyers staged a protest outside the district courts complex here on Thursday demanding registration of a case against officials of the Income Tax (IT) Department.

The protesters alleged that last Friday officials of the IT Department, including Chief Commissioner, had forcibly taken possession of a room allotted to them (lawyers) at the Income Tax office here.

Former association president Sanjay Kapoor said, “Nearly 700 square feet area was allotted to the Income Tax Bar Association around 65 years ago. The association was holding seminars and public awareness programmes here to inform residents about income tax laws.”

Kapoor said that certain officials have created an unnecessary and unwarranted controversy by breaking the locks of the office during night. The goods and items belonging to the income tax practitioners were thrown out, he alleged.

Kapoor said the association had also brought the matter to the notice of the Union Law Minister, who has assured that the office space would be allotted to them again very soon.

Jatinder Bansal, another leader of the association, said, “The reasons for such an action by the IT department officials are not clear.”

The protest outside the district courts also caused inconvenience to the commuters as the traffic had to be diverted.