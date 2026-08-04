Amritsar: Lawyers to resume court work from today after CJI’s assurance

Advocates across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will resume functioning from Tuesday after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Bar associations said Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant had assured them that the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) system would be rolled back and new policy would be formulated after taking the suggestions of all Bar associations and councils.

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Gurpreet Singh Panesar, president of the Amritsar Bar Association, said, the decision to call off the “no work” protest was taken following a meeting between joint action committee consisting of members of various bar associations from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh representatives of the Bar associations and the Chief Justice of India in New Delhi on Monday.

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“The CJI heard the grievances of the lawyers over the LADC and assured to roll back the policy,” he said, adding that further necessary directions regarding the pending cases under the current LADC would be given soon.

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He said the lawyers would resume the normal functioning of courts from tomorrow.

The agitation had been continuing for several weeks against the implementation of the LADC system.

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The lawyers had maintained that the LADC system adversely affected the interests of practicing advocates and demanded restoration of the earlier legal aid mechanism. Earlier, the JAC had suspended its “no work” programme for August 3 to facilitate the meeting with the CJI, expressing hope that the discussions would lead to a positive outcome.

The decision to resume work is expected to bring relief to litigants, as judicial proceedings in district courts across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are set to return to normal from Tuesday.