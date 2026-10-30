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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Let’s nip drug evil in the bud, SDM urges locals

Amritsar: Let’s nip drug evil in the bud, SDM urges locals

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:21 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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SDM Alka Kalia (third from left), along with officials, visits the Maqboolpura area in Amritsar on Thursday.
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Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alka Kalia on Wednesday visited Maqboolpura and interacted with locals, appealing to them to stay away from drugs.

Accompanied by police officials, the SDM said drug abuse was a serious social evil and that the cooperation of every section of society was essential to eradicate it.

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“The fight against drugs is not merely the responsibility of the administration; active public participation is equally important,” she stated. Kalia said the government was taking strict action against drug traffickers while providing free treatment to those affected.

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She added that the Punjab Police, under the Yudh Nashian Virudh drive, had made huge recoveries and arrested hundreds of drug peddlers and criminals during the past couple of years.

The SDM urged the residents to encourage those struggling with drug addiction in their neighbourhood to seek treatment at a government health centre, while appealing to the public to immediately inform the administration or the police if they came across anyone involved in the illegal sale or trafficking of drugs so that timely action could be taken.

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Collective efforts were required for building a drug-free society, she emphasised.

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