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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar loses green sheen; trees felled for project, say locals

Amritsar loses green sheen; trees felled for project, say locals

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Residents say trees were axed along the iconic Mall Road in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The city is losing its green cover, with the pace at which felling is taking place setting alarm bells ringing. Paving way for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, trees were felled along the Mall Road.

Now, the same corridor is being dismantled.

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There was a time when tree canopies covered the stretch leading to the road. Locals say the gradual disappearance of trees is altering not only the appearance of the city, but its microclimate too.

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“Earlier, roads looked beautiful and trees provided the much-needed shade in summer. Now, these look so dull,” said Gurrattan Singh, a city resident. Plantation drives undertaken along roads comprise shrubs and small ornamental plants, he added.

“Saplings were planted along the BRTS corridor, but most of them were flowering plants. No big trees have been added to the green

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cover in recent times,” said Jagtar Singh, another resident.

The residents pointed out that road expansion

and development are often being prioritised over preservation of mature trees.

Among the few stretches that still retain some of

the old-world greenery

is Jamun Wali Road, where trees continue to give respite from the increasingly concrete landscape. Concerned over the decreasing green cover, the residents said: “Development and environmental protection need not be treated as competing priorities.”

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