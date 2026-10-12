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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: M16 rifle seizure sparks law & order concerns

Amritsar: M16 rifle seizure sparks law & order concerns

IGP says trend worrying, working tirelessly to tackle it

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar police seized an M16 rifle, nine pistols and ammunition in two instances a day ago.
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The seizure of a US-made military-grade M16 rifle, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan for the first time, has raised concerns among security agencies.

They fear that the supply of such weapons to criminals could create a major law and order problem.

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Meanwhile, the seizure has set alarm bells ringing amid the festival season, at a time when the Punjab Police have already been grappling with the large-scale smuggling of sophisticated weapons from across the Pakistan border.

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Punjab has witnessed several attacks on police establishments and personnel in recent months.

Four policemen lost their lives in such attacks, while two narrowly escaped death. These illegally smuggled weapons were allegedly used in these crimes, it is learnt.

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Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the trend was worrisome and dangerous.

He, however, maintained that the Punjab Police had been working tirelessly to nab those involved in drug and arms trafficking.

On Saturday, the police revealed the seizure of a modified M16 rifle, along with 15 kg of opium, from two persons identified as Malkit Singh of Manj village and Gurjit Singh of Sarangra village in Lopoke. In a separate incident, the police also seized nine pistols.

According to the police, all the weapons and contraband had been airdropped using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

“Nonetheless, the smugglers operate through the cut-out method, in which one smuggler does not know the identity of the person who subsequently delivers the consignment. They drop the consignment at a predetermined location, from where another person picks it up,” Bhullar said.

He added that the police were working on certain leads and expressed hope that more arrests would follow soon.

Meanwhile, Malkit Singh and Gurjit Singh, who were arrested with the weapon, have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the smuggling network.

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