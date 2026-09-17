Amritsar man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Division B police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and outraging the modesty of a 13-year-old girl in Amritsar.

The accused, identified as Pratham, runs a small 10-room hotel in the walled city, police said.

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Manmohan Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City-3, said the girl’s family approached the police following the alleged incident. Acting promptly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

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“A case has been registered under charges relating to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the ADCP said.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.