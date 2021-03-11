Amritsar man arrested for killing father

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Over a week after an elderly man was murdered, the police have arrested his elder son for killing him. He was absconding ever since. Harbans Singh (62), a retired Class-IV employee was found murdered at a drain in Naraingarh village falling under Tarsikka police station here.

The accused, Satnam Singh, was traced to the Beas police station here. He was a drug addict. The police recovered a mobile and Rs 2,500 cash from him. The deceased had retired from the mini-secretariat around two years ago and was currently working from house as a tailor.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that Satnam was hooked to drugs and he allegedly sold his father’s sewing machine for money to procure his daily dose.

Ramandeep Singh, younger son of the deceased, told the police that on Friday evening his elder brother Satnam Singh called his wife Maninder Kaur asking her to send their father to Jandiala Guru market to get his sewing machine back.

He said their father went to the market around 9 pm. After this, the mobile phones of both of them went off and they did not return home.

He said Harbans Singh’s body was found near the railway track in Naraingarh village, while Satnam had also not arrived home.