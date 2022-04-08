Amritsar: Man booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Civil Lines police have booked a resident of Heir village on Ajnala Road for securing bail for one Jorawar Singh of Jabbewal village, using fake documents. The accused has been identified as Ashwani Tandon. Jorawar was arrested by the police under Section 21-B/61/85 NDPS Act. The police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and further investigations were under progress. TNS

Rebuilding of UBDC sought

Amritsar: Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla submitted a memorandum to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the lining of Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC). The 400-km UBDC was built in 1853 to irrigate 1.35 million acres in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. After getting 4,000 cusecs of water from the Ravi, it irrigates 13.50 lakh acres through seven smaller canals and 247 irrigation channels. Aujla said as the banks of the UBDC are not proper, around 60 to 80 per cent of the water is lost before reaching the fields. He said due to delay in construction of banks, the cost of project had increased by Rs1,600 crore in the last five years. Aujla demanded that the project be passed and executed at the earliest. Aujla said the minister has assured of doing the needful. TNS

SGPC opposes film on Mata Sahib’s life

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) media secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas strongly objected to the announcement of releasing an animation film on the life of Mata Sahib Kaur. Titled as “Supreme Motherhood: The Journey of Mata Sahib Kaur” slated to release on April 14 by Nihal Nihal Nihal (N3) Productions. The SGPC has asked the producers to stop its release. Ramdas said the representative of N3 Productions Gurbakhsh Singh of Mata Sahib Kaur Education Trust, United Kingdom (UK) had sent the script of the animation film to the SGPC and after examining the same, a letter was written to the concerned producers on March 25, 2019, that the Gurus cannot be projected or shown in the form of animation. Ramdas said the committee found many shortcomings in the film. He said the history of Mata Sundri Ji has been linked with Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and there are historical and theoretical mismatch in the film. TNS

‘Adopt integrated farming system’

Tarn Taran: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar appealed to farmers to adopt integrated farming system to increase yield and income. He was addressing farmers during ‘Agriculture and Livestock Farmer’s Fair’ held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Booh, Tarn Taran, on Thursday. The Dairy Development Board, the Animal Husbandry Department, the Department of Fisheries, Agriculture, Horticulture and various other also took part with huge gathering of farmers in the fair.