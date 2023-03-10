Amritsar: Man booked for hurting feelings

Amritsar: The Division D police have booked an identified person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Shabir Kumar, a local resident, said some unidentified person dumped pictures of Bhagwan Valmiki and Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar under a tree near Lahori Gate area. The pictures of other gods and goddesses were also there. A case under Section 295-A of the IPC was registered in this regard. TNS
Nigerian booked for assault
Amritsar: A Nigerian, lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail here, identified as Ogbuewv Chrisitan, was booked by the police for assaulting jail staff. Sahib Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, in his complaint to the police alleged that he clashed with staff. Meanwhile, jail authorities confiscated a mobile phone from another jail inmate Ravi Singh. TNS
Cellphone, other items seized
Tarn Taran: Kirpal Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail, seized one mobile and other banned items from an inmate during a surprise checking at the jail on Tuesday night.
