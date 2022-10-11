Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

A Pakharpura resident, Gurmit Singh (44), recently lost his life due to the alleged negligence of a doctor.

The police have booked Dr Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Jijeani, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. No arrest has been made so far.

Gurmukh Singh (18), the son of the deceased, told the police that his father had been suffering from a fever. He took his father to Dr Dilbagh for a check-up. He alleged: “The doctor administered something to my father through a drip. My father then started to have chills all over his body. He began shivering badly. The doctor then administered some more drugs to my father. Then my father’s condition deteriorated further. He started to struggle to even breathe.”

He recalled, “Suddenly, my father fell unconscious. That is when Dr Dilbagh asked me to take my father to a hospital, but he died in the clinic.”

ASI Ajit Singh, Investigating Officer, said the police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC, following the statement of the victim’s son. The accused doctor is currently at large. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Patient breathed last in clinic

Gurmukh Singh (18) his father, Gurmeet Singh, to Dr Dilbagh for a check-up as he was down with fever. He claimed that the doctor administered some medicine to his father through a drip after which he started shivering. His condition deteriorated further and he started to struggle to even breathe. The doctor asked him to take his father to a hospital, but he died in the clinic.