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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Man dies of ‘drug overdose’, police detain his friend

Amritsar: Man dies of ‘drug overdose’, police detain his friend

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:45 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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After a resident of Kot Khalsa died of suspected drug overdose, the police detained his friend for allegedly abandoning the body instead of informing the family or the authorities.

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The deceased, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, worked as a painter.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central, Surinder Singh and SHO, Islamabad police station, Harsandeep Singh said they received information on Tuesday afternoon that a body wrapped in a sheet had been dumped in the locality. The police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for autopsy.

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The police examined CCTV footage of the area and found that Sukhwinder had consumed liquor with his friend, Kuldeep Singh, before allegedly taking another intoxicating substance. Investigators suspect that the excessive consumption of drugs led to Sukhwinder’s death.

The police later detained Kuldeep. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he panicked after Sukhwinder died, fearing he would be implicated in a police case. Instead of informing the victim’s family or seeking medical assistance, he allegedly wrapped the body in a sheet, abandoned it in the locality and fled.

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The ACP said the death was not accidental.

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